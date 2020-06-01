Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Solar Capital (SLRC)

Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/23/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/11/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.50 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $21.50 to $18.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $23.50 to $18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2020 – Solar Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/8/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “
- 5/4/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “
- 4/28/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/27/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.25 to $13.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “
- 4/13/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/2/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $710.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24.
Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $498,862.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,342.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Wachter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 189,377 shares of company stock worth $2,220,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Solar Capital by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
