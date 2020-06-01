Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Solar Capital (SLRC)

Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.50 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $21.50 to $18.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $23.50 to $18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2020 – Solar Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

5/4/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

4/28/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.25 to $13.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

4/13/2020 – Solar Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Solar Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Solar Capital was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $710.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $498,862.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,342.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Wachter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 189,377 shares of company stock worth $2,220,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Solar Capital by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

