INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

IKTSY opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $80.24.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

