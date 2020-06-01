Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Interface by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Interface by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of TILE opened at $8.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $496.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.13 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

