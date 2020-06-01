ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING opened at $6.38 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,594,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,561,000 after buying an additional 680,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ING Groep by 422,760.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,523,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,334,000 after buying an additional 19,518,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ING Groep by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,599,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.