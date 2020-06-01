ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.
ING opened at $6.38 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
