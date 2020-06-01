Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $172.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

