IDT (IDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.89 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.36%.

IDT stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.11. IDT has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

