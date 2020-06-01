IDT (IDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.89 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.36%.
IDT stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.11. IDT has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.
