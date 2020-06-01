IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total value of $3,840,097.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,390 shares of company stock worth $24,709,288. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $311.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

