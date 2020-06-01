Iconic Price Tops $0.0033 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. Iconic has a total market cap of $1,984.97 and $12.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002149 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Iconic

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com . Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

