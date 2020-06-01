Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,038,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.12% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $88,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,612,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

