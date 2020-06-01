Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,880 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after buying an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after buying an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $146.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

