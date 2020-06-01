HempCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $319.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. HempCoin has a total market cap of $351,589.95 and $319.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029129 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 585.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001510 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,537.52 or 0.99660507 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00070698 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,828,205 coins and its circulating supply is 256,693,055 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

