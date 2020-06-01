HEAT Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEAT has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. HEAT has a market cap of $673,297.15 and $8,626.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.02039103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181489 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00035306 BTC.

HEAT Coin Profile

HEAT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,222,179 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com

Buying and Selling HEAT

