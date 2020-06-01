Guggenheim Boosts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $40.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of STNE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 761,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. StoneCo has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.53 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,411,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,640 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,176,000 after buying an additional 1,790,767 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 19.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,321,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 119.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,002,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 39.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 544,188 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

