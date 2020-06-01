GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $360,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Capital International Investors increased its position in Celanese by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,085,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of CE stock opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Celanese’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

