GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 20,329 Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,329 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,284 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 422,513 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,563 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $22,548,000 after purchasing an additional 220,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,606,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.26.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

