GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 2,021 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Shares of ULTA opened at $244.01 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

