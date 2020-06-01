Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $959,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $6,043,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

GBX opened at $21.22 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $693.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

