Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Stake Cut by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GVA. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Granite Construction by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Granite Construction by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Granite Construction by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Granite Construction by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $822.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

