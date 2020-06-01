Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Position Lowered by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 299.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $3.90 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

