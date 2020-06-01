General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.
NYSE:GIS opened at $63.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.
See Also: Dogs of the Dow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.