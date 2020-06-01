Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 268.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in GAP were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 33.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 155,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of GAP by 14.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GAP by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GAP by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 150,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

