GAMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,560.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $485,684.73 and $41,560.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.35 or 0.04823149 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00054861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002244 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

