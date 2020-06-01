Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA: FRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/22/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €66.30 ($77.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.50 ($69.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/7/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.50 ($69.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €37.50 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €61.40 ($71.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/28/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.50 ($69.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €61.40 ($71.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/3/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.50 ($69.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRE stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €43.20 ($50.23). The company had a trading volume of 3,107,182 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.88. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.