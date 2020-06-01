Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $3.05 on Monday. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 90,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOSL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

