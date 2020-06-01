Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,865,000 after buying an additional 3,131,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after buying an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 948.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after buying an additional 2,001,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of US Foods by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after buying an additional 1,085,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.41. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

