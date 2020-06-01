First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 287 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $16,912,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

EMR opened at $61.02 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

