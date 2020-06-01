Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 301,828 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301,828 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

