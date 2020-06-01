Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 11.78% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $141,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,083,000 after purchasing an additional 783,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

EPRT stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,825 shares of company stock valued at $814,556 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

