Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,595 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Equity Residential worth $138,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.56 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.