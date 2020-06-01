Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,966 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,189,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 706,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after buying an additional 674,741 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after buying an additional 580,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,040,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 570,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 541,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,010,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

