Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 817,942.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 212,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 212,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,157 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Shares of CMBS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $54.16. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

