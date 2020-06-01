Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 438 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.22. 73,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,026,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $83.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

