Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.91.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.22 on Monday, reaching $536.86. 66,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,941. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

