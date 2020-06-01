Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after buying an additional 65,156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in KLA by 15.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 80,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.00. 8,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.61. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,687. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

