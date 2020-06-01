Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 22,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. 108,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,198,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $261.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

