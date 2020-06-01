Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wipro by 63.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after buying an additional 4,700,185 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Wipro by 472.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 115,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 94,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wipro by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,735,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 740,912 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,259. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

