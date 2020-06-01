Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $6.73. 617,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,332,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

