Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,989 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.83. 3,406,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,476,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

