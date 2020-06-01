Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 311 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of GWW traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.00. 937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,157. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average is $299.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

