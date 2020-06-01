Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,316 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $249.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average of $237.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

