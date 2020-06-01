Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Pfizer by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,289,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453,034. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

