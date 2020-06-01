EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 354,096 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of EnLink Midstream worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares during the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. 9,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.59.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

