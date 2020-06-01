Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Energizer worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $252,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.