Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Edwards Lifesciences traded as low as $73.74 and last traded at $73.86, with a volume of 390072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.72.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.26.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $775,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $372,039.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,842 shares of company stock worth $18,554,417. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

