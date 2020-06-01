Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Shares of EW stock traded down $150.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.75. 469,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $4,623,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,158,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 1,717 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $372,039.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,842 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,417 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

