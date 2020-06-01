Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $85.63 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

