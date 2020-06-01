Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $381.00 to $405.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as high as $394.29 and last traded at $390.00, with a volume of 8704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $385.84.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.10.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $4,484,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.