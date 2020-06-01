DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,291 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.07. 196,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,326 shares of company stock worth $13,043,878. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.