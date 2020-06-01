Deutsche Bank Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $180.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.96.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.15. 270,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $239,227,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.