Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Davita by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth about $2,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,377 shares of company stock worth $1,003,186. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Davita stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,803. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

